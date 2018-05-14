Five games which won Juventus the Scudetto

On Sunday night, Juventus wrapped up a stunning seventh successive Scudetto title as a 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico was enough to see off Napoli’s threat.

Incredibly, given the Partenopei’s win in Turin just a short time ago, the championship has actually been wrapped up with a week of the season still to play.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reflected upon the five games which played the biggest part in deciding the destiny of the title and we look at those memorable matches which ultimately resulted in the Scudetto remaining at the Allianz Stadium, even if they didn’t go Juve’s way.

Genoa 2 Juventus 4 (Week 2)

Things couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for the Bianconeri in Liguria as they found themselves 2-0 down after seven minutes due to a Miralem Pjanic own goal and controversial Andrey Galabinov penalty.

However, this game was ultimately proof even early in the campaign of the champions’ inability to quit and while they are still on the field, they will keep fighting.

Paulo Dybala spearheaded the fightback with a hat-trick, adding his third in injury time, and Juan Cuadrado scored the vital third goal on the hour mark as Massimiliano Allegri’s men laid down an early marker.

Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2 (Week 13)

Another game at the Marassi and another thriller featuring plenty of goals but this one ended in a bitter defeat for Juventus, with their coach lamenting the state of their defending afterwards.

It prompted a truly incredible reaction from the players and from that defeat on November 19 to their 3-1 win over Milan on March 31, Juventus conceded just one Serie A goal, coming from former defender Martin Caceres of Verona!

The defeat in Genoa, in which Juventus only added some gloss to the scoreline by scoring two injury time goals, also brought an end to experimentation with their midfield and also resulted in Gianluigi Buffon being reinserted immediately back into the team.

Napoli 0 Juventus 1 (Week 15)

It was a direct battle between two teams who ultimately battled until the end for the title and when the chips were down that night at the Stadio San Paolo, Juventus were ready.

Maurizio Sarri’s men had been in fantastic form since the start of the season and the game represented a big chance for them to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

The participation of Gonzalo Higuain had been in doubt beforehand due to a hand injury but he popped up with the only goal of the game against his old club and a defensively perfect display from Juventus brought them a massive three points.

Lazio 0 Juventus 1 (Week 27)

You could make a reasonable case that this was the decisive game for Juventus in the bid to retain the title, even over their stunning comeback win over Inter at San Siro later in the season.

Beforehand, they were faced with a four point deficit from Napoli and also had a troublesome game in hand against Atalanta looming over them and this was a classically dull encounter in which it seemed that 0-0 was the certain result.

In Naples, they were likely already celebrating as the game meandered towards a finish before Paulo Dybala appeared, back from injury and having not really had an impact until that point, and he scored a vital last gasp goal as he blasted home despite being off balance.

The next day, a perhaps shell-shocked Napoli fell to a defeat against Roma and a gap that looked like it could have been +6 in Napoli’s favour at the end of the weekend was suddenly just a solitary point.

Inter 2 Juventus 3 (Week 35)

As previously stated, you could make a good argument for the win in Lazio being the vital game but in years to come, people will look back on this truly outstanding game of football as the one which ultimately did the damage for Napoli and showed Juventus’ class.

Six days after their loss at home to Napoli, Juventus descended on the San Siro and things appeared to be going well as they found themselves both a goal and a man up.

Suddenly though, the game turned and with 87 minutes on the clock, the 10 men had rallied for a 2-1 lead as everything seemed to be going in Napoli’s favour as they aimed to end their long wait for a title.

But an own goal and then a last gasp winner from Higuain, who had little impact on the game until then, stunned the entire nation and Napoli couldn’t respond as they fell to defeat against Fiorentina the following day and two weeks later, the title was wrapped up.