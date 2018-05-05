Gattuso: AC Milan can pip Juventus in Coppa Italia after Hellas Verona victory

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso insisted that his side could take on Juventus in the upcoming Coppa Italia final, after defeating Hellas Verona 4-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

The Rossoneri brushed aside Verona at the Stadio San Siro to condemn their opponents to relegation, but despite the victory Gattuso was unimpressed with the manner in which his team faded late on.

However, with the Coppa Italia final to be contested on Wednesday, the coach was adamant that he saw enough from his players to suggest they could play their own game and get a result against the Bianconeri.

“We had to improve in those final 20 minutes, we switched off even though the game wasn’t over,” Gattuso declared in his post match press conference. “This aspect has to change immediately. It has been a problem for a number of years, and we must approach all matches with the same mindset.

“We’ve been behind Juventus for many seasons, but in football it is not necessarily the strongest team that always win, especially in finals. They may have something more than us, but we can play our own game and to win would accelerate the growth of this team.

“Let us not forget that 70 minutes of good football was not enough to win in Turin though [Juventus scored two late goals to secure a 3-1 win over Milan in Serie A in March].”

Milan will be looking for a first Coppa Italia triumph since Serginho inspired them to a 6-3 aggregate victory over Roma in 2003, with Gattuso featuring in the second leg.