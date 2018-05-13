Gattuso leaps to Donnarumma’s defence after late AC Milan draw

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso refused to blame Gianluigi Donnarumma for their 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday, after the goalkeeper failed to prevent a stoppage time equaliser.

Leading courtesy of a Franck Kessie strike, the Rossoneri were on course for a victory in torrential rain and a spot in next season’s Europa League group stage until Andrea Masiello’s late header beat Donnarumma at his near post.

Whilst the point ensured Milan will play European football next term, they are not yet guaranteed a group stage spot and may need to compete in the qualifying rounds in July if they fall to seventh place in the final weekend.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma compounded a miserable week, in which he was at fault for two goals in Milan’s 4-0 Coppa Italia final defeat on Wednesday, with another mistake, but Gattuso sought to defend his goalkeeper.

“It was a difficult header from Masiello, in Rome [during the Coppa Italia final] there were two errors but today it was from one metre out and in wet and difficult conditions,” Gattuso declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia. “What more could he do?

“He’s a 19-year-old boy, let’s not judge him because he has a large contract. We must give him some space, not only in the media but also those around him.”

Milan can seal their place in the Europa League group stages with victory over Fiorentina next weekend.