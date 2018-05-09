Gattuso: I’m not a crazy fool anymore

As he prepares to lead his side out for his first major final as a coach, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso revealed how much the wildness of his playing days is now behind him.

Famed for his tigerish playing style and wild personality, the Rossoneri hero has insisted that he has now been forced to look at things much differently since hanging up his boots.

During his playing career, he admitted that he was involved in pranks that even included eating a live snail but is a much different figure now.

“It is a completely different world to be a coach than it is to being a player. As a player, I must admit that I was a crazy fool and I prepared for games in a very unique and special way,” he told reporters at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Today, it is different and I now have a crazy pressure to deal with so that isn’t easy to deal with. In fact, I can only really relax when I’m out on the training field.

“I did even worse things in my playing career than eating a live snail for a bet but that did happen… if I’m not mistaken it was on the eve of Milan-Manchester United and we were at Milanello.

“Everyone said I wouldn’t have the courage to eat the snail, but I did it!”

With Juventus now standing between Gattuso and a first trophy as Diavolo boss, the 2006 World Cup winner also opened up on what aspects of the reigning champions he most envies.

“The world of Juventus has always fascinated me because I’ve always been impressed with their great discipline and they have always shown themselves as a team who are ready to fight,” he added.

“In the last 30 years, Milan have brought something different in Europe but winning in Italy like Juventus have isn’t easy and they should be congratulated.”