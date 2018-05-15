Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive: Azzurri lucky to have Mancini. Balotelli? Anything can happen

With Roberto Mancini being confirmed as the new Azzurri coach, Genoa’s Giuseppe Rossi hasn’t given up hope of making a return to the Italy set-up, and could well be paired with Mario Balotelli.

Rossi has 29 caps and seven goals to his name with the Azzurri, though the last of which came in 2014 against the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s obviously every footballers dream. It sure is mine,” he confessed to Forza Italian Football.

“I’ve played there in the past, I love being in that atmosphere, I love representing my country, and I hope to have that opportunity again.”

Italy have announced the appointment of Mancini as new coach, and Rossi feels the former Manchester City manager has a great resume as the Azzurri look to move on from the disastrous Gian Piero Ventura era.

“His [Mancini’s] resume speaks for itself,” Rossi went on. “He is somebody who’s won everywhere he went to.

“He’s a very accomplished coach, a very accomplished player also, a great player back in the day. And we’d be lucky to have a great coach like Mancini.”

Once touted as a future Azzurri strikeforce, Rossi could well get an Italy reprieve along with Mario Balotelli. The pair have only made four appearances together for the national team, though with Mancini in charge that may increase in the near future.

“Anything could happen,” said Rossi. “[Mario Balotelli’s] having a great season, I’m getting back to where I want to be. Like I said, this is just the start, and hopefully it is the start of many great things to come.”