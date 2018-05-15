Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive: Genoa can fight for Europe next season

After getting back among the goals, 1,449 days after his last, Giuseppe Rossi is hopeful he will be at Genoa next season and is sure they can fight for a Europe League place.

He scored his first Serie A goal, against Fiorentina, after four years, and is hoping this is the start of something new.

“It was a great moment,” Rossi explained to Forza Italian Football. “It was a liberation for me. After 13 months of therapy, 13 months of hard work it was the light at the end of the tunnel. I hope it can be the start of many more great moments to come.”

Rossi underlined how fortunate he was in receiving an offer from Genoa, and what it was like not having a contract for months during his latest period of recovery.

“It’s tough,” he went on. “Because I’d had injuries in my past, many people wouldn’t want to take a risk in a player who – yes, he’s a very good player – but who is injury prone. And I don’t blame them.

“Therefore, for those three or four months, when I didn’t really have anything going for me, it was a tough moment, because I love what I do, I love playing football, I love being in front of 60-70.000 fans and putting in a show. That’s what I was born to do. For many many days, and many months, I was asking myself: ‘Am I ever going to see that again?’.

“So I was lucky enough that I did have a few offers, and Genoa was one of them: so here we are today.”

Rossi where his future will lie next season, but Genoa have confirmed Davide Ballardini will be in charge and the coach himself said they are working on a fitness plan for the Italian international.

“I’ve known Davide Ballardini for a while now,” said Rossi. “He was my coach when I was 16 years old in the Primavera at Parma.

“He’s done great things since then. He came to Genoa this year, in a very tough situation, and brought them out. I think it’s a well deserved confirmation.

“Next year I believe Genoa could do much better than this year. Hopefully that will mean to be fighting for Europe.”