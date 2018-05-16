Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive: I do see myself in MLS

After leaving the USA when he was just 12 years old, Giuseppe Rossi has admitted he could find himself back in North America playing in the MLS, but only when the time is right.

After joining Parma when he was a youth player, Rossi had spells at Manchester United, Villarreal, Fiorentina, among others, and now finds himself at Genoa, where he hopes to propel the Grifone to European football next season.

“I do see myself in the MLS, obviously it has to be at the right time in my career,” he confessed to Forza Italian Football.

“It’s something that I like to follow. I’m seeing how it’s progressing, how big the MLS is becoming in the US. The fanbases are getting better, they are getting bigger.

“Rivalries are starting to be created. And I think that’s what makes competition, that’s what makes championships, when you’re able to create rivalries, and try and be the best in your league.”