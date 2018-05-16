Giuseppe Rossi Exclusive Interview | Manchester United, MLS + Quick Hits | Part 2

After making the move from the USA to Parma when he was just 12 years old, Giuseppe Rossi was given the chance of a lifetime when Manchester United came calling, now plying his trade with Genoa and hopeful of Europa League qualification next season, could he find himself back in America before the end of his career?

Forza Italian Football went to Genoa to catch up with Italian international and Grifone frontman Giuseppe Rossi, in part two of out exclusive interview.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here