Higuain explains secret to Juventus’ Inter comeback

Following Juventus’ stunning comeback win over Inter last time out, striker Gonzalo Higuain has labelled the team’s unity as being the deciding factor in such games.

The Bianconeri’s hopes of retaining their Serie A title looked to be under serious threat with the champions trailing 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with just three minutes of normal time left on the clock.

However, a last gasp double salvo, including a winner from Higuain, have now set Juve up to keep hold of their title and ‘El Pipita’ attempted to explain just how they managed such an incredible Houdini act at such an important point of the campaign.

“I think that the unity of the team is the key ingredient that allows us to achieve these objectives. That’s more important than our physical strength I believe,” he told Juventus TV.

“We always believe. We keep our head and focus and always have the desire to win and be a group. You could tell how much it meant to us when you see the images of me after the goal.

“It was so necessary for us to win against Inter. We knew how vital those final minutes of that game were to us and in terms of the Scudetto. Overturning that result was so important.

“I’m sure when we play Bologna next our fans will be close to us again. There will be a great atmosphere and we are all excited about it.”