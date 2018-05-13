Inter coach Spalletti looking to reunite with Roma star

With a permanent deal for current loanee Joao Cancelo growing increasingly unlikely, Inter will look to fill the void at right-back by targeting Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi.

Portugal international Cancelo arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on an initial season-long loan from Valencia, but with the Spanish club refusing to budge on the €35 million clause to make the move permanent, Inter are not willing to complete the deal.

This has led to the Nerazzurri exploring alternatives, and coach Luciano Spalletti is keen to reunite with Florenzi after working with the 27-year-old during his own spell at Roma, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Aside from a season on loan at Crotone, Florenzi has spent his entire career with his home town club, but is out of contract in 2019 and there has been no breakthrough in negotiations as yet.

With his future becoming increasingly uncertain, Spalletti has sought to take advantage of the situation by contacting Florenzi directly in a bid to persuade him to join the Biscione.

The Italian international featured in 30 matches during Spalletti’s 17-month spell at the Stadio Olimpico between January 2016 and May 2017, having been sidelined for 11 months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.