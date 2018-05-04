Inter look to pip Roma for Manchester United outcast

Inter have turned their attention towards Manchester United defender Daley Blind, but face competition from Serie A rivals Roma and former club Ajax.

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2014, but has found himself on the fringes of manager Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, with the Premier League ready to offload him in the summer.

This has prompted interest from Inter, who are keen to bolster their squad in an attempt to secure a return to the Champions League next season, according to the Daily Mail.

However, with Blind only contracted until 2019, the Dutch international would be available for a fraction of the €18 million that Manchester United spent to the bring him to England.

Indeed, the Nerazzurri will need to stave off the advances of Roma, who had been previously linked with a move for Blind in January. Meanwhile, Ajax have also shown an interest in bringing their youth academy graduate back to Amsterdam.

Blind has scored twice in 52 appearances for the Dutch national team, and has lifted four Eredivisie titles with Ajax, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.