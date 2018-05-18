Manchester City and Barcelona bids rejected for Inter defender

Inter have reportedly turned down offers of €50 million from both Manchester City and Barcelona for standout centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The 23-year-old is coming off the back of an outstanding individual season for the Nerazzurri, which one has piqued the attention of both the champions of England and Spain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has rebuffed approaches of €50m from both City and Barcelona as the club have no intention of parting ways with the Slovakian.

For his part, the defender himself is focused on achieving his personal aims at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and will be joined in defence next season by the free agent signing of Stefan De Vrij.

“What does my future hold? I’m happy here in Milan and my goal is to play in the Champions League with Inter,” the former Zilina man insisted.

Skriniar was signed by the Biscione in January of 2017 from Sampdoria for a fee in the region of €20m and was valued last summer at €35m by the Inter hierarchy.