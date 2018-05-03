Inter and Sampdoria eye move for new Pirlo

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali has become one of the most sought after players in Serie B, with both Sampdoria and Inter prepared to meet the Biancoazzurri’s asking price for him.

Having made his competitive debut last summer Tonali has appeared regularly for the Lombardy-based side in what has been a difficult season under the new ownership of Massimo Cellino.

The Serie A hopefuls may face a test of resolve this summer, as a number of Italian sides including both Inter and Sampdoria are keen on signing Tonali according to Calcionews24.

Officials at Brescia are keen to keep the 17 year-old for at least one more season to continue his development, but should an offer exceeding €10 million arrive then they would consider cashing in.

Tonali has already drawn comparisons to former Brescia academy product Andrea Pirlo, both in appearance and style of play.