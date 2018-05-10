Inter to battle Everton for Portugal international

Inter are set to face competition from Premier League club Everton for the summer signing of Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho.

Aside from loan spells at Fatima and Club Brugge, the Portugal international has spent his entire career with the Lisbon club, although came close to departing for West Ham United at the start of the season. The proposed move ultimately collapsed however, with Carvalho remaining with the Leões.

However, Inter will look to open talks with Sporting for the 26-year-old, and are ready to meet his €40 million release clause, according to A Bola.

The Nerazzurri must see off interest from Everton though, who are keen to bring the Angola-born midfielder to Merseyside.

Carvalho is believed to be keen on finally completing a move to English football, although Inter will attempt to persuade the Euro 2016 winner to opt for a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter recruited fellow Portugal midfielder Joao Mario from Sporting in 2016, but he failed to make an impact in Serie A and was subsequently loaned to West Ham in January.

Since debuting in 2011, Carvalho has scored 11 goals in 181 appearances and has lifted both the Taca da Liga and Taca da Portugal.