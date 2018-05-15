Inter to tie Icardi down with mammoth release clause

Despite suggestions that they would have to offload him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, Inter are set to open talks over a new contract with captain Mauro Icardi, and place a large release clause to ward off potential suitors.

The Nerazzurri must beat Lazio in Sunday’s final day showdown to move into fourth in Serie A and seal a return to the Champions League, as failure to secure the income of qualification to the competition could have severe financial consequences.

Whilst it had been suggested that the Argentine striker, viewed as the Nerazzurri’s most valuable asset, may need to be sacrificed so as to meet Financial Fair Play regulations, Inter have scheduled contract negotiations instead, according to Premium Sport.

Icardi would see a significant increase on his €3.2 million per season salary and would likely extend his current deal by a further two years, to 2023.

Inter, meanwhile, are keen to ward off interested parties and retain their top scorer by hiking up the release clause in his contract.

Currently set at €110m and only applicable to foreign clubs, the Biscione will look to bring this figure closer to €180m and extend it to domestic rivals.

Former Sampdoria striker Icardi has netted 106 times in 180 appearances for Inter and sits second in the capocannoniere charts this term, with 28 goals.