Inter v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their final home match of the season.

The Nerazzurri are clinging on to their dream of Champions league qualification and will have to halt Sassuolo’s two-match winning run against Inter in Milan.

Should Mauro Icardi score, he will become the eighth player to bag 100 for Inter in Serie A.

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic; Icardi

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lemos, Acerbi, Dell’Orco; Adjapong, Missiroli, Magnanelli, Duncan, Rogerio; Berardi, Politano