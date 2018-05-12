Inter’s Champions League hopes hanging after Sassuolo defeat

Inter’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread, after Sassuolo won 2-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening.

Twenty five minutes in Matteo Politano gave Sassuolo the lead with a cunning freekick placed under the wall. Then midway through the second half, Domenico Berardi smashed another into the top corner.

Rafinha bagged, what was, a late consolation for the Nerazzurri, with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area.

As a result, Inter will only make the Europa League should Lazio beat Crotone on Sunday.

Inter had Sassuolo pinned into their own half for the majority of the opening period, though were unable to fashion any clear chances.

Then, very much against the run of play, Politano stuck a freekick under the Inter wall and into the bottom corner to give Sassuolo the lead.

Inter tried to get right back on level terms. First Ivan Perisic headed wide, then Rafinha had a shot saved, before Icardi shot off target.

Next up was Antonio Candreva who fired inches wide of the post. Icardi did have the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Then moments later, Icardi found himself one-on-one with Andrea Consigli, but the goalkeeper pulled off an amazing reaction save to deny the striker.

After the break Inter went up the field and after good combination play by Candreva and Marcelo Brozovic, the ball fell to Icardi, but his shot was blocked by Claud Adjapong.

Immediately at the other end, Sassuolo went on the counter and Alfred Duncan smashed a low drive at Samir Handanovic, with the rebound deflecting off Domenico Berardi and out.

Joao Cancelo placed a cross from the perfectly into the path of Icardi at the back post, but an acrobatic touch from Mauricio Lemos took the ball off the head of the Inter captain as he looked certain to head home.

Another wonderful chance fell the way of Icardi, this time Perisic latched onto a long ball just inside the area and eventually the ball found the captain three yards out, but his effort was expertly saved by Consigli.

Again on the break, Berardi found space on the edge of the area and lashed one into the top corner from 20 yards.

Rafinha gave the Nerazzurri a lifeline as he blasted one into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Inter laid siege to the Sassuolo goal in the remaining 10 minutes, with Icardi putting a close range header wide, then Eder went in on goal, but his shot was blocked.