It’s Going To Be A Painful Summer For Italian Football Fans

Italy is one of the world's greatest football nations which is why it is such a huge disaster that they will not be at the World Cup 2018 this summer. Italians are the most passionate people when it comes to football and having to watch the others compete for the world's most prestigious trophy is going to be extremely painful.

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Italian football has been on the decline for the last decade but great performances at the last two Euros papered over the cracks. Antonio Conte did a fantastic job to get the results when in charge of the national team but relied on aging stars to get the job done. This has led to a generation of inexperienced you players at national level. It made the job for his successor Giampiero Ventura even harder than it should have been.

The team has failed to qualify for a major international tournament before as they did not make it to the 1992 Euros. The team was able to bounce back in fantastic style back making it all the way to the final at the world cup USA 94. Italian fans will be hoping that they can do the same again.

Change In Football Tactics

One thing that the Italians have been better at than all other countries in the art of defending. Over recent years football tactics have changed a great deal and now it is not just a case of a defender clearing the danger but they are now expected to be able to start the play and pick a pass. There needs to be a change of mentality and the young defenders need to adapt or the team will continue to struggle.

Young Talent

Football has become all about winning which is why managers are too nervous to give young players the chance at the national level. The recent managers in charge of the Italian national team have not given youth a chance which has stopped their progression. The team is in desperate need of finding the next Totti or Baggio but there is a lack of quality in the number 10 position. There is a footballing ethos that is conditioning the kids to get results and not play with innovation or creativity.

Conclusion

It is going to be down to Luigi Di Biagio to show that he is the man for the job. The caretaker manager has experience with the under 21s and can use that to help bring from the next generation. The likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bryan Cristante, Roberto Gagliardini, Belotti, and Cutrone all need to be given a chance. Germany showed the way forward by giving their youth a chance and now they are once again the dominant force in world football and Italy can do the same. It just requires a complete change of mindset at the top of the game.