Gianluigi Buffon announces his last Juventus game

An emotional Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that he will play his final match for Juventus against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Buffon’s professional career began with Parma in 1995, before joining Juventus in 2001 for €52 million – world record fee for a goalkeeper. He has since made over 650 appearances for the Bianconeri winning a record nine Scudetti, and five Coppa Italia trophies, as well as the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli confirmed that Buffon has offers to carry on playing and also offers for a role off the pitch.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here