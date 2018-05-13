Juventus claim Roma draw and seventh consecutive Serie A title

Juventus managed a 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico to get the point they needed to win their seventh Scudetto in succession.

Neither were unable to break the deadlock, though Roma did have most of the chance, while also playing the final 22 minutes with 10 men after Radja Nainggolan was sent off.

Nevertheless, Juventus now sit four points clear of Napoli with one game remaining to claim their latest Serie A crown.

Roma started the game well and took the game to their opponents, with Lorenzo Pellegrini latching onto a loose ball just outside the Juventus penalty area, before feeing Edin Dzeko but the Bosnian was unable to get his strike on target.

Again Roma robbed Juve in their own half, with Radja Nainggolan taking the ball from Miralem Pjanic, and once more the finish was high over the crossbar.

There wasn’t much in the way of goalmouth action, though Roma kept plugging away at the Juve backline and eventually got a three-on-three with Cengiz Under driving towards goal, but his shot was blocked by Daniele Rugani.

Lorenzo Pellegrini picked up the loose ball and he blasted over the crossbar.

It took 34 minutes for Juventus to have their first real effort on goal as Paulo Dybala fired in low and off target from range.

Federico Bernardeschi tried his luck from the edge of the area and it was deflected out for a corner. While at the other end, Pellegrini had his strike go wide.

With Roma on the break, Cengiz was dragged down by Alex Sandro and from the resulting freekick, Aleksandar Kolarov blasted into the side netting.

Immediately after the restart Juventus had the ball in the back of the net after Alex Sandro’s chipped through ball found Dybala, but he was deemed to be in an offside position.

Another deflected shot, this time from Kolarov, looped over the Juventus crossbar.

Things got a little easier for Juventus just after the hour mark as Radja Nainggolan was given his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Dybala.

Despite having a man advantage, Juventus were unable to create any meaningful chances with Roma still dominating the majority of possession.

Knowing they only needed a point to claim the Scudetto, Juventus were content to sit back and soak up the Roma pressure, which they did with ease.