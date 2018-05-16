Juventus closing in on Buffon replacement

Mattia Perin has made the decision that he wants to join Juventus next season and all that is now missing is an agreement being reached between the clubs.

On Thursday, it is expected that current Bianconeri No. 1 and captain Gianluigi Buffon will announce his retirement to the public during a press conference at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus have moved quickly to secure his replacement and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a deal has already been struck between the Italian champions and Genoa over the transfer of Perin.

Through discussions with the player’s agent, Juventus and the Italy goalkeeper have settled on a five-year contract for the 25-year-old, worth €2.5 million per season.

For the moment though, the clubs are still a way off on their valuation of the player and it is reported that there is currently an €8m difference between Genoa’s valuation and Juve’s offer.

However, that is not expected to hold up the deal and Perin will become a Juventus player next season, where he will fight for the starting gloves with Wojciech Szczesny.