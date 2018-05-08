Juventus coach Allegri becomes top Arsenal target

Arsenal have identified Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as the ideal candidate to take over from Arsene Wenger next season, but have also sounded out fellow Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

The Gunners are preparing for life without Wenger at the helm for the first time since 1996, and are hopeful of announcing the Frenchman’s successor before the World Cup begins in Russia on 14 June.

Bianconeri tactician Allegri has emerged as the preferred candidate, with Arsenal hope to lure the former AC Milan coach away from Serie A, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Allegri’s future in Turin is far from certain and the 50-year-old is set to meet with Juventus officials at the end of the season to discuss his next steps.

On the verge of securing a fourth consecutive league title with the club, it is believed that Allegri may be in search of a new challenge and could bring is four-year spell at the Allianz Stadium to a close at the end of the season.

However, Arsenal have not limited themselves solely to Allegri, with another former Juventus and Milan coach in Ancelotti being considered. Out of work since being dismissed by Bayern Munich in October, Ancelotti has been linked with a return to Juventus but remains on Arsenal’s radar.

Meanwhile, former Roma and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is on the shortlist, along with ex-Arsenal midfielder and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta.