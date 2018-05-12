Juventus consider Chelsea star Morata to replace PSG target Higuain

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has emerged as a target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, and his sale could pave the way for the Bianconeri to move for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata.

Argentina international Higuain has enjoyed two prolific seasons since arriving for a club record €90 million from Napoli in 2016, prompting interest from PSG. as they look to bolster their attacking options for a fresh assault on the Champions League next term.

The Parisiens have sent representatives to Turin to evaluate Higuain and teammate Miralem Pjanic ahead of a potential summer approach, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Whilst Juventus are reluctant to sanction the sale of the 30-year-old, a deal could free up funds for a move for their former striker Morata, now at Chelsea.

The Spaniard enjoyed a productive two-year loan from Real Madrid between 2014 and 2016 and is a popular figure at the club.

However, the 25-year-old’s annual salary of €9m since joining Premier League outfit Chelsea last summer are beyond Juventus’ current financial limits.

The sale of Higuain would release funds for an approach for Morata, whilst the Spain international is thought to be keen on a return to the Allianz Stadium after a difficult debut season in England.

Higuain has scored 55 goals in 101 matches for Juventus, and was the club’s top scorer in his maiden campaign. In comparison, Morata hit 27 goals in 93 appearances for the Bianconeri.