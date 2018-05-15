Juventus trying to bring in Chelsea striker

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata could be in line for a return to former club Juventus during the summer transfer window, with the Italian champions interested in bringing him back to Italy.

With Mario Mandzukic being increasingly linked with a departure from the Old Lady at the end of the season, it will likely leave them looking for a replacement in the final third.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the options being considered is Morata, who enjoyed two successful seasons in Turin between 2014 and 2016, before departing for Real Madrid.

It is mooted that they could attempt to lure him back to the club in a similar deal which saw them sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea, on a multi-year loan move with an obligatory purchase option.

After spending €80 million to sign the 25-year-old from Real Madrid, it is believed that the Blues would not entertain any offer which is smaller than €60m for the striker.

Despite an injury-plagued debut campaign in English football, the Spain international has found the net 15 times for Antonio Conte’s men.