Juventus keen to offer Barcelona full-back a Serie A return

Juventus are reportedly interested in Barcelona’s French full-back Lucas Digne after just his first season in Catalonia.

With the possibility of Alex Sandro and Kwadwo Asamoah both leaving Turin this summer the Bianconeri are in need of another fullback.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there was a meeting yesterday between Beppe Marotta and Ariedo Braida and it is said that Digne was discussed between the two.

Digne has already proven he can play in the Italian top flight after he impressed last season on loan with Roma. This prompted Barcelona to buy him permanently from Paris Saint-Germain for €16.5 million.

Although Digne’s release clause may be too much for Juventus, it is reported that Barcelona would settle for about €16 million for the 24-year-old.