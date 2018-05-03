Juventus lead race for Arsenal defender

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is one of the top names on Juventus’ summer shortlist, according to reports in the player’s homeland.

With the Bianconeri closing in on a seventh successive Scudetto, the club’s hierarchy are already beginning to put plans in place for next season in terms of arrivals and exits.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Bellerin is one of the names being most frequently discussed in Turin and they report that the Italian champions are the current frontrunners for his signature.

While it was acknowledged that the player himself had appeared set on remaining in North London, the reality is that there remains strong interest in him, both from Juventus and fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United.

The report goes on to claim though that selling Bellerin this summer could finance a revolution at the club under the new man in charge, with Arsene Wenger due to depart at the end of the campaign.

However, for any club who do hope to snap up the Spain international during the summer window, it will take a fee of at least €40 million to snare him away from the Gunners.