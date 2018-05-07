Juventus ready to take advantage of contract stalemate and swoop for Roma stalwart

Juventus are closely monitoring contract negotiations between Roma and Alessandro Florenzi, and are ready to make the most of the lack of progress to move for the Italian international.

Aside from a season on loan at Crotone, Florenzi has spent his entire career with his hometown club and has become a key figure for the Giallorossi in recent seasons, particularly at right-back.

However, the Italian international is yet to put pen to paper on a renewal at the Stadio Olimpico, despite only having a year left on his existing deal.

This has prompted Juventus to consider testing Roma’s hand and attempt to secure a deal for Florenzi, as the capital club are at risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer, according to CalcioNews24.com.

Florenzi currently earns €1.7 million per season, but his €4m demands have seen contract negotiations grind almost to a halt. Whilst agent Alessandro Lucci remains in regular contact with Roma officials, the Giallorossi thus far have refused to match his demands, which also include a contract running until 2022 or 2023.

Further negotiations are expecting before the end of the season, but Juventus’ long-term interest in the 26-year-old has become more concrete over the past few days as talks continue to break down.

Since graduating from Roma’s youth academy, Florenzi has gone on to score 25 goals in 216 appearances for the Lupi.