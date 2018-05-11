Juventus sound out PSV star as Lichtsteiner replacement

Juventus have begun preparations for life without Stephan Lichtsteiner, and have turned their attention towards PSV right-back Santiago Arias as a replacement for the departing Swiss international.

Lichtsteiner has confirmed that he will be bringing a seven-year association with the Bianconeri to an end following their final Serie A fixture, against Hellas Verona on 20 May.

This has prompted the Italian champions to explore alternatives and provide competition for Mattia De Sciglio, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Arias and his agent travelled to Turin on Friday to meet with Juventus officials.

The 26-year-old, recently named the Eredivisie Player of the Year, only has one year remaining on his contract in Eindhoven and Juventus are ready to strike early to secure his signature.

Arias showed his attacking prowess with three goals and six assists en route to winning the prestigious award, and has lifted two Dutch titles with PSV.

A Colombian international, the former Sporting CP defender is expected to line-up alongside current Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado at the World Cup this summer.