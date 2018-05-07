Juventus striker attracts AC Milan interest

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has reportedly attracted interest from AC Milan’s manager Gennaro Gattuso and could be a summer transfer target of the Rossoneri.

It’s no secret that Milan have had problems scoring this season, with new arrivals Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva failing to make an impact since their arrival, Mandzukic could be the answer to this problem.

Gattuso has asked the club for a striker that is ready, mature and has a winning mentality and Mandzukic seems to fit all those criteria.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are demanding at least €25 million for the striker. The Bianconeri will not sell the former Atletico Madrid man until they have secured his replacement though, with Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial being touted as possibly coming to Turin this summer.

With Massimiliano Allegri mostly playing Mandzukic on the left, the Croatian would welcome a move to Milan where he will be reunited with former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci and will have the opportunity to play centrally again.