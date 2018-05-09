Juventus v AC Milan: Official Coppa Italia Final Line-Ups

Juventus and AC Milan face of at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the 2018 Coppa Italia final.

It is the fifth time the pair have met in the last match of the Coppa Italia, with Juve winning three of the previous four games.

Having won a record 12 Coppa Italia trophies, Juventus are also looking to lift the cup a record four times, after winning the previous three finals.

History is on the Bianconeri’s side as they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches in the Coppa Italia against Milan, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring five goals in his last six cup matches.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Benatia, Barzagli, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa; Mandzukic

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Çalhanoglu.