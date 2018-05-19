Juventus v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Gianluigi Buffon leads Juventus out for the last time, as the veteran goalkeeper brings his time with the Bianconeri to a close with the visit of Hellas Verona in Serie A.

The former Italy international confirmed this week that the clash against Verona would mark his final appearance in a Juventus shirt after 17 years at the club.

Whilst this fixture is a dead rubber, with Juventus crowned champions last weekend, the Bianconeri can break their own record of 22 clean sheets in a season, shared with AC Milan.

In front of Buffon sits a back four of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro. The former is also playing his last game for the Bianconeri and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Mario Mandzukic leads the line and is flanked by Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, whilst Miralem Pjanic is joined by Claudio Marchisio and Stefano Sturaro in midfield.

Hellas Verona are already relegated and have begun preparations for life in Serie B, but are ready to spoil the party for their hosts.

Romulo starts at right-back against his former club, whilst Rolando Aarons and Mohamed Fares provide the width in midfield. Alessio Cerci and Ryder Matos are set to offer an attacking outlet up front.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic, Sturaro; Dybala, Mandzukic, Costa

Hellas Verona: Nicolas; Romulo, Caracciolo, Ferrari, Souprayen; Aarons, Fossati, Danzi, Fares; Matos, Cerci