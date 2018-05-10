Lazio defender set for free transfer to Inter

After months of speculation, it looks as though Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij will join Inter on a free transfer this summer.

The Dutch defender has grown into one of Serie A’s top performers in recent seasons, and with his contract coming to an end after the currentcampaign, it looked as though he would continue his career with the capital club.

However after Lazio announced they would not be pursuing an extension after failed talks, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports De Vrij has agreed to join Inter this summer.

It’s believed the defender has signed a four-year contract worth €4.2 million a campaign, though that number could increase due to bonuses.

All that’s needed is for Inter to confirm the deal, though that likely won’t come until after the season is over given the Nerazzurri take on Lazio on the final day of the season, with a place in the Champions League likely on the line.

De Vrij has made 267 appearances for Lazio since joining from Feyenoord in 2014.