Lazio v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Lazio welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico with both sides scrapping to qualify for European competition next season.

The home side are in contention to make the Champions League, while La Dea are well positioned for Europa League qualification, sitting two points behind AC Milan who beat Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, de Vrij, Caceres; Marusic, Murgia, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Caicedo.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Cristante, Gomez; Barrow