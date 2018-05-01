Lazio Welcome Liverpool to Rome

Lazio have offered Liverpool access to their training ground ahead of their last Champions League semi-final fixture against Roma.

Liverpool are leading the tie 5-2 after their first leg victory in Anfield and the Reds are hoping to do what Barcelona could not and avoid a 3-0 return leg in the Stadio Olimpico.

To help ensure Liverpool’s success Lazio’s president Claudio Lotito has allowed the English club to train at his team’s Formello training facility to ensure their success against the Giallorossi.

The rivalry between the Italian capital’s top teams running deep this is certainly not the first and most likely will not be the last time that one team will host their rival’s opponent.

With the Biancocelesti not even having made it to the group stages of the Champions League since 2007 it is easy to see why Lotito would want to help Liverpool knock Roma out of the tournament.