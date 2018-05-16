Liverpool join race for AC Milan starlet

As Gianluigi Donnarumma appears ever more likely to depart AC Milan this summer, Champions League finalists Liverpool have registered an interest in the goalkeeper.

Although the 19-year-old penned a contract extension until 2021 last summer, he is now expected to move on, with his agent Mino Raiola particularly unhappy about the relationship with the club, voicing his concern that Donnarumma’s value has plummeted this season.

Reports in the Daily Mirror and elsewhere in England claim that the Reds are one of the clubs who would be most interested in taking the Italy international away from the San Siro when the summer transfer window opens.

That story claims that the Merseyside outfit would even be willing to part with up to €70 million to secure his services, which is the price tag that would tempt the Diavolo into selling.

Furthermore, TMW have reported that a meeting has taken place this week between Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Donnarumma’s agent, with the German keen to end the uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeping position at Anfield.

However, the future of Donnarumma was not all that was on the table during discussions between Klopp and Raiola, with the pair also discussing Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert, who has been linked with Roma in recent days.

At present, there are no offers on the table from any club for Donnarumma, who has also been closely linked with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.