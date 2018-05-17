Liverpool look to prise Donnarumma away from AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future could lie in the Premier League, as Liverpool are preparing to make a move for the AC Milan goalkeeper.

After a breakdown in contract negotiations saw him on the verge of leaving the Rossoneri last summer, Donnarumma eventually reached an agreement with the club he has spent his entire career with, and penned an extension until 2021.

However, the 19-year-old has endured a miserable season in goal, culminating in ultras refusing to accept his shirt as he attempted to throw it into the crowd after his stoppage time error cost Milan two points in a 1-1 draw at Atalanta.

His poor form, coupled with an uneasy relationship with the club, has led to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp meeting with Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss a move to Anfield, according to Tuttosport.

With current duo Lorius Karius and Simon Mignolet failing to sufficiently impress, the Reds are in search of a new goalkeeper and had previously been linked with Roma star Alisson.

Attention may now turn towards thrashing out a deal for Italian international Donnarumma, although the Champions League finalists are set to face strong resistance from Milan, who are keen to retain their teenage talent.

Although they look set to bring in Pepe Reina from Napoli, the Rossoneri intend to continue with Donnarumma as their first choice custodian, and will hold out for at least €70 million before entertaining the idea of selling him.

Having made his Serie A debut as a 16-year-old in 2015, Donnarumma has gone on to make 124 appearances for Milan and helped the club to two Coppa Italia finals.