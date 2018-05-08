Liverpool look to steal march on AC Milan and bring Reina back

Liverpool are ready to challenge AC Milan for the signing of Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina, despite him already undergoing a medical with the Rossoneri.

The former Spain international is out of contract at the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the season and has already confirmed that he will be leaving for pastures new, with Milan the expected destination.

However, Premier League outfit Liverpool have emerged as a possible destination for Reina, and the Champions League finalists are keen to bring him back to Anfield after a previous eight-year stint, according to the Mirror.

Reina joined the Reds from Villarreal in 2005 and went on to lift the FA Cup and League Cup over 394 appearances, before joining Napoli on an initial loan in 2013.

Milan had been confident of securing the 35-year-old’s services, but no agreement has been signed yet and the former Barcelona custodian is free to move elsewhere.

With Liverpool looking to reinforce their goalkeeping options and bring in competition for Lorius Karius, Milan could find themselves pipped to a long-term target.

Reina has made 135 appearances for Napoli since arriving on a permanent deal in 2015, having spent the previous season at Bayern Munich.