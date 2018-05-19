Maldini: I’m ready to listen to AC Milan and Italy proposals

AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini insists that he would be ready to listen to proposals made by either his former club or the Italian national team for a coaching or technical role, but admits it would be difficult to go elsewhere.

The former defender holds Milan’s appearance record and is their most successful player in history, but has been out of football since retiring from playing in 2009.

However, Maldini insisted that whilst he had turned down approaches from other clubs, his loyalty to the Rossoneri meant he was restricted as to where he would be willing to work.

“It’s not true that I always say no to every proposal, many times I’ve been willing to begin talks but it has not led to anything,” the 49-year-old told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am quite selective as my history demands me to be, with the past I and my family have with Milan. My choices are dependent on Milan and the Italian national team.

“It is not for me to decide on whether I will be involved with Milan or Italy. As far as I’m concerned, I’m always willing to listen to proposals from Milan or the Nazionale. I wasn’t always the one saying no to past proposals.”

Maldini made 902 appearances for the Rossoneri between 1985 and 2009, and lifted seven Scudetti and five European Cup and Champions League crowns.