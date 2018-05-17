Manchester United closing in on Juventus full-back

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro is a wanted man, as it appears Manchester United are ready to spend €60 million to land the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old was recently left off Brazil’s World Cup squad, but that hasn’t stopped several Premier League clubs from making their interest known.

While the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea are known admirers of Sandro, Calcio News 24 reports it’s Manchester United who are closest to landing the full-back.

It’s believed the Red Devils have placed a €60m bid for the former Porto player, with La Stampa suggesting the deal will be made official in the coming days.

Matteo Darmian is expected to make the move the other way, though his transfer will not be part of the Sandro deal.

Alex Sandro joined Juventus from Porto for €26 million back in 2015. He has gone on to score nine goals in 110 appearances for the Bianconeri.