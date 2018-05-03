Manchester United prioritise Juventus defender

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has become Manchester United’s number one defensive target as they seek to strengthen that area of the park this summer.

Jose Mourinho has had a publicly difficult relationship with full-back Luke Shaw, leading to the club being linked with the likes of Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney and Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose.

However, the Manchester Evening News now report that Alex Sandro is Mourinho’s first choice acquisition and is the man he has identified to fill the left-back void at Old Trafford going forward.

The situation of Italy international Matteo Darmian could also assist the Red Devils in their pursuit of Sandro, with a player-plus-cash deal perhaps being discussed with the Serie A champions in a bid to sweeten the deal.

Mourinho has also made recent comments which would suggest that he is keen on the Juventus man in particular, talking up his own love of Brazilian players, of which he currently has none.

“”I think that a team without a Brazilian isn’t a team,” Mourinho joked. “But also, a squad with three or four Brazilian athletes, depending on their profile, can’t make a great team too. I’m kidding of course.

“Their talent is fantastic and the creativity of the Brazilian player can’t be measured. If a European team could have a Brazilian in their squad, it would bring a ‘Brazilian thing’ to the game and I think that’s very important.”