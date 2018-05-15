Manchester United ready to swoop for Napoli defender

Having being pipped to the Scudetto in the final weeks of the season, Napoli are in danger of losing key man Elseid Hysaj after Manchester United emerged as an interested party in the right-back.

The Albanian played a pivotal role as the Partenopei pushed Juventus close in the race for the Serie A title, and his stellar performances have attracted interest from abroad.

With Manchester United ready to offload Juventus target Matteo Darmian, the Red Devils are plotting a move for Hysaj as a replacement, with the Sun reporting that they would be willing to meet his €50 million release clause.

The Old Trafford outfit have been tracking Hysaj for some time and are determined to bring him to the Premier League, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to bring in an alternative to Antonio Valencia.

Darmian has failed to establish himself at the club since arriving from Torino in 2015, and his departure would pave the way for 24-year-old Hysaj to join the FA Cup finalists.

Hysaj has made 118 appearances for Napoli since completing a switch from Empoli in 2015, and is yet to score for the club.