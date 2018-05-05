Manchester United step up pursuit of Napoli star

Manchester United have identified Dries Mertens as an affordable option to boost their attacking prowess next season, and are ready to meet the Napoli forward’s release clause.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal at times this season, particularly in the absence of striker Romelu Lukaku, and fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday.

This has prompted manager Jose Mourinho to look to rectify this, and with a release clause for foreign clubs set at just €30 million, the Portuguese tactician is ready to swoop for Mertens, report Il Mattino.

Manchester United have been in contact with the Belgian international’s representatives to sound out a move, and the 30-year-old has become a key target for the Old Trafford club.

Since being deployed as a forward by coach Maurizio Sarri last season, Mertens has proved to be a prolific figure in the Napoli’s attacking trident, with 55 goals in 91 games over the past two campaigns.

The former PSV Eindhoven star joined the Partenopei in 2013 and lifted the Coppa Italia with the club in his maiden season.