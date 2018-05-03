Mirabelli denies leaking AC Milan’s market plans

After reports surfaced on Thursday accusing Massimiliano Mirabelli of letting out his summer transfer plans for AC Milan, he has been forced to issue a public denial.

The Rossoneri have made it clear throughout the past few months that when it comes to their business during the upcoming transfer window, they will very much be focused on quality over quantity after their big spending last time out.

According to Premium Sport, the Diavolo sporting director had confided in friends that he has his sights set on signing a major striker when the window reopens.

Although no names were mentioned when Mirabelli allegedly let slip his plans for the market, it was suggested that it would be a player who would very much make the rest of Serie A sit up and take notice.

However, the director took to social media on Thursday to insist that there were no basis to such reports and claimed that he has not leaked any information or plans pertaining to the Rossoneri’s transfer activity.

“I’ve never revealed any secrets about the transfer market,” he tweeted. “Now we are focused on the final games of the season. Firstly we have Verona and then heads, bones and hearts will be on the Coppa Italia final against Juventus.”