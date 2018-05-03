Moratti: Inter-Juventus was the same old story

Inter’s gut-wrenching late loss to Juventus last weekend in Serie A brought back many painful memories for supporters, none more so than ex-president Massimo Moratti.

The Champions League-chasers appeared set for a massive three points despite being reduced to 10 men early in the game when they brought a 2-1 lead into the final three minutes.

However, the Bianconeri proved their championship credentials yet again when two late goals broke Inter hearts at the death, with Moratti admitting it was like a flashback to so many such incidents from the past.

“For many Interisti, it was like a return to the past, it was the same story. Suddenly, you felt very resentful again given all of the past history from the fixture,” Moratti told reporters in Milan on Thursday.

“Once again, the team was the victim in a lot of strange situations but games like Saturday, they make you [appreciate] Inter even more. The team were so good for 85 minutes, it is just a pity about the last five.”

Moratti also took the time to reflect on his presidency and revealed which signing he regrets not making most and the biggest disappointment of his time in charge at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“Sometimes as president, when you sell players it isn’t always because you want to but rather because you have to. The purchase I wanted the most was [Eric] Cantona, as everyone knows,” he added.

“If we had managed to sign Cantona, we would have won immediately. The deepest disappointment for me was undoubtedly the game against Lazio on May 5, 2002.”