Nainggolan: Liverpool comeback will be harder than Barcelona

Although on paper the scenario is the same for Roma, Radja Nainggolan believes it will be even tougher for his side to do the same to Liverpool as they did to Barcelona.

In the quarter-final, the Giallorossi returned to the Eternal City with a 4-1 deficit but overturned it in dramatic fashion thanks to a stunning 3-0 win.

A repeat of that scoreline again would be enough to see Roma into their first European final since 1984 but Nainggolan insisted that the magnitude of the task is now even greater.

“We know it’s difficult but it was also difficult against Barcelona and we did that,” he told the assembled media at Trigoria. “We have to believe in what we can do. It may even be more difficult than against Barcelona because they are better physically.

“We have to try to score three goals without committing defensive mistakes. In these games, opponents hurt you the moment you are distracted.

“You have concentrate for 95 minutes, give everything and turn it around. They have been more consistent against us and unfortunately we couldn’t be for 90 minutes.”

The tigerish Belgian has endeared himself to Giallorossi fans in the past with his criticism of those who leave to win ‘easy’ trophies by joining the likes of Juventus or Premier League sides and doubled down on that viewpoint on the eve of another vital game.

“I stayed because winning something here would be unforgettable and more special than anywhere else,” added the ex-Cagliari ace. “I prefer not to take the easy path.

“It is not easy here but there are perhaps other years for us to try and win something. That’s what I’m like and I’m happy with that choice.”