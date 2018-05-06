Napoli draw with Torino to effectively hand Juventus the Scudetto

Twice Torino came from behind to draw 2-2 with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo, and effectively give Juventus their seventh consecutive Scudetto.

Dries Mertens put the Partnopei ahead midway through the first half, before Daniele Baselli levelled, then just as it looked like Marek Hamsik had snatched the three points for Napoli, Lorenzo De Silvestri headed in the Granata’s second leveller.

The Bianconeri are now six points ahead of Napoli with two games to go. And although they are level on head-to-head and have an identical head-to-head goal difference. Juventus lead by 15 goals.

As a result Napoli would need the Bianconeri to lose their final two matches of the season, and gain 16 goals on their Scudetto rivals.