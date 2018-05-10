Napoli look to tie down midfield star amidst Arsenal interest

Napoli are attempting to ward off interest from Arsenal by rewarding midfielder Piotr Zielinski with a new long term contract.

The Poland international has been an integral part of the Partenopei’s Scudetto push this season, and whilst Maurizio Sarri’s side are set to fall short in their pursuit of the title, Zielinski has caught the eye of Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Looking to rebuild after missing out on Champions League qualification for the second successive season, it is believed that the Gunners are ready to meet Zielinski’s €60 million release clause. This has prompted Napoli to look to offer improved terms in a bid to keep him at the Stadio San Paolo, according to Corriere dello Mezzogiorno.

Negotiations are set to begin with the former Udinese midfielder’s representatives, although Zielinski is thought to be interested in a move to North London.

It is not the first time the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to England, after a successful two-year loan spell at Empoli from 2014 drew interest from Liverpool.

Zielinski has scored 13 goals in 85 appearances for Napoli since arriving in 2016.