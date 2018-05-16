Napoli optimistic over Sarri’s future

Maurizio Sarri could now be set to remain in charge as Napoli coach after productive talks were held with the club on Wednesday.

It had seemed that the former Empoli man would call time on his charge at the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the season, frustrated with the funds available for his squad and with being unable to usurp Juventus in the Serie A title battle.

Following the morning training session on Wednesday, Sarri at Castel Volturno for a meeting with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, Andrea Chiavelli and Edoardo De Laurentiis.

Despite speculation beforehand that the coach would use the meeting as a chance to convince the president to allow him to depart, while De Laurentiis attempted to make him stay, it is believed that the summit was a positive one for all parties.

The possibility of moving forward together was discussed seriously, as were the previous disagreements between both sides and how to potentially improve the team going forward.

There has been no official communication as yet from the club about the coach and his future, although it is anticipated that an announcement may be made on Thursday night at the club’s social end of season dinner event.

Following the meeting over lunch on Wednesday though, the odds of Sarri remaining in charge have increased.