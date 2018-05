Napoli failed to beat Torino at home on Sunday night, drawing 2-2 at the Stadio San Paolo, to lose any last hope of winning the Scudetto, as Juventus beat Bologna the night before.

Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik got the goals, but as Napoli struggled to be anywhere near as good as what we’ve been used to for most of the season, and were unable to beat a Torino side who were barely concentrating, having nothing to fight for anymore.