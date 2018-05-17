Napoli slap €120 million price tag on Real Madrid and Manchester United target

It looks as though Napoli are keen to keep hold of defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as they have placed a €120 million price tag on the Real Madrid and Manchester United target.

Azzurri coach Maurizio Sarri met with President Aurelio De Laurentiis on Thursday, and it appears the two parties are already hard at work planning next campaign after missing out on the Scudetto.

One of the main topics discussed according to Rai Sport was the future of Koulibaly, who was once again one of Napoli’s top performers.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for the Senegal international, but it appears the Italian side won’t be letting him go for cheap.

The 26-year-old originally joined Napoli from Genk for close to €10m back in 2014, but it’s believed a bid of €120m is now needed to sign the towering centre-back.

It remains to be seen whether that fee will scare off the European giants, or whether Sarri will once again have Koulibaly at his disposal next campaign.

With one game left to play in Serie A this season, the defender has netted give goals in 32 league appearances for the Azzurri.